Watch the funny moment eager British holidaymakers sprint from a queue to save the best sunbeds by placing their towels on them at a hotel pool.

Shocking video shows the moment eager British holidaymakers sprint to claim the best sunbeds - after queuing for the pool to open.

The hilarious footage shows holidaymakers queuing up on a set of stairs, waiting for the gates to the pool area to be opened, before dashing to secure their desired beds ahead of others arriving. The tourists, who seemingly run from a number of directions, throw towels and their belongings on a number of sunbeds to save them.

A tourist was stunned by her fellow guests' dedication to tanning when she stayed at the four-star Sol Barbados hotel in Magaluf in Mallorca.

The onlooker, from Birmingham, who wishes to remain anonymous, says she was "shocked" to see the holidaymakers running for the beds when she visited the Meliá Hotels resort from July 24 to July 31 2024.