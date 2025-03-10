Caught on CCTV: Burglar breaks into pharmacy...then drops bag of stolen goods

This video More videos

Watch the moment a burglar smashes a shop window with a brick...and then leaves a bag of stolen items, before getting caught out.

This was the moment (click to play above) when a thug broke into a pharmacy - and left a bag a stolen goods behind.

Benjamin Trayford, 32, was caught on CCTV using a brick to smash the front door of the MI Pharmacy, in Eastfield Road, Eastfield, Peterborough, in the early hours of 24 February.

Watch above, as he starts filling a plastic bag with items, before he dropped the bag and left.

Trayford, of no fixed address, was arrested a week later in Cathedral Square, Peterborough city centre, and charged with non-dwelling burglary with intent to steal.

He was jailed for a year and ordered to pay £3,000 in compensation after admitting the offence at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Monday (3 March).