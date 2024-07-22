Shocking dashcam footage shows fire raging through crane on A road as smoke covers both carriageways

By Jessica Martin
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 13:21 BST
Watch dashcam footage of the A road crane blaze as smoke covers both carriageways.

Shocking dashcam footage shows a crane on fire with smoke billowing into the air on a A road.

The footage from Mike Bettell’s lorry, which was posted to Facebook, shows flames burning through the crane, with the road closed and emergency services on scene.

The incident happened on the A38 Westbound in Devon, between the B3416 (Plympton) and the A374 (Efford) near Plymouth, on July 22.

Crane fire is extinguished.Crane fire is extinguished.
Crane fire is extinguished. | National Highways

National Highways said: “At around 07:23 this morning (July 22) traffic was stopped in both directions on the A38 near Plymouth while Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service and South West Ambulance Service responded to a crane fire on the westbound carriageway; eastbound traffic was stopped due to smoke from the fire.

“With Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service still working to control the fire, the decision was made to close the westbound carriageway at 07:58. Traffic on the eastbound carriageway was also released with lanes 2 and 3 (of 3) remaining closed for safety due to smoke.

“By 09:29 the fire had been extinguished and both Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service and South West Ambulance Service had left the scene.”

In an update at 12.27pm, National Highways added that the A38 Westbound remains closed between the B3416 (Plympton) and the A374 (Efford) near Plymouth, with work underway to treat spillage from the incident and recover the vehicle.

