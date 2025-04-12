Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A video captured a boy’s unexpected reaction to a birthday visit from Spider-Man.

A surprise visit from Spider-Man to celebrate a fan's birthday didn’t go to plan when the youngster was frightened by the character.

Mum Daisy-Milan had organised for her partner to dress up as Spider-Man for their son's third birthday.

But the surprise took an unexpected turn when dad Bradley Law, 30, appeared at the window dressed in the superhero costume.

A video filmed on February 8 2025, shows Bodhi-Jorge's reaction as he screams at the sight of Spider-Man.

Mum-of-three Daisy-Milan, 28, from Ilkeston in Derbyshire, said: "We took the video because dad was dressing up as Spider-Man to surprise him because he loves Spider-Man so much, but it didn’t go to plan."

"I’m so glad we didn’t spend £60 for someone else to come. The costume only cost me £16 off eBay."

Despite the initial shock, Bodhi-Jorge eventually warmed up to the idea of Spider-Man.

Daisy-Milan added: "After the video, he did love it, and now they always play together dressed as Spider-Man."