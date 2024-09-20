Dramatic footage shows RNLI lifeboat crews rescue climber who fell 12m off a cliff
Watch a dramatic mission to rescue a climber fell 12 metres off a cliff, as RNLI lifeboat crews and the HM coastguard take him to safety.
Jawdropping footage (click to play above) captured the moments when brave RNLI lifeboat crews rescued a man who fell off a cliff.
Holyhead and Trearddur Bay RNLI teams were joined by the coastguard and local cliff rescuers, during the epic mission. The climber was stabilised, transferred by helicopter, and taken to hospital, after he fell 12 metres near Gogarth Bay.
The RNLI advise that if you're near cliffs, stay safe and alert. If you see someone in trouble, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.
