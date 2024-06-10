Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dramatic footage shows how a crew of more than 50 firefighters tackled a huge blaze at a former civil service building, which caught fire twice over a three day period.

Video shows the tireless efforts of emergency workers, who fought to keep a raging fire under control early on Saturday morning (June 08).

The first fire occurred at 23:33 on Friday as flames began to engulf Warbreck House - a former civil service building which has been empty since 2023. Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service cordoned off the surrounding roads while they tackled the blaze, in the Bispham area of Blackpool.

