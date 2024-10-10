This video More videos

Watch the moment when police scold a drink-driving mum who was involved in a car crash while her child was a passenger, in this shocking video.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Video (click to play above) shows the police response as they discover a mother had been drink-driving while her young son was in the car. Inesa Memlika, 44, was involved in a crash, when a cop discovered she was over the drink-drive limit. The officer can be heard saying: “Your son is in your car and you’ve been driving like that? – It’s absolutely outrageous madam.”

A Cambs police spokesperson said: “She had been driving a black Mercedes A Class with her seven-year-old son in the car when she collided head-on with a silver Vauxhall Corsa, causing damage to both cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inesa Memlika, 44, was drink driving with her child in the car, when she was involved in the collision. | Cambs Police

“Memlika, of Kirby Walk, Netherton, was initially found to be more than three-and-a-half times the legal drink-drive limit and remained more than twice over after arriving in custody via a hospital check-up.”

She appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday (October 7) where she admitted drink driving and was disqualified for 20 months.

PC Ben Chance, from the Road Policing Unit (RPU), said: “Luckily no one was seriously injured as a result of the collision. Memlika’s actions were incredibly selfish, not only putting herself and other road users at risk, but also her own child. There is absolutely no excuse for drink driving.”