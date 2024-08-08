Drone footage shows devastating aftermath of moorland blaze in Yorkshire
Dramatic drone footage shows the extensive damage to moorland after a huge blaze that was started by a disposable BBQ.
The aerial footage, shared by the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, shows the devastating aftermath of a huge moorland blaze that has been tirelessly battled by firefighters since Monday, July 29.
The drone video (click to play above) was shared on Aug 06, and shows a large swathe of burnt moorland that has been impacted by the fire.
At the time of posting, crews remained at the scene of Meltham Moor, in West Yorkshire, as rain began to dampen the ground.
