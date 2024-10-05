Drone footage shows thick black smoke spreading across city during huge commercial fire
The shocking video shows thick black plumes rising over Manchester after the massive blaze took hold in the Gorton area of the city. Firefighters have been tackling the burn at a commercial unit on Longden Road – with nearby streets closed and some residents evacuated.
Others living close to the inferno have been urged to keep their doors and windows shut until it has been brought under control.
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire & Rescue Service said on X: “Firefighters are in attendance at a fire involving a commercial unit on Longden Road, Gorton, which is producing a large amount of smoke.
"Nearby residents are advised to keep their windows and doors closed and to avoid the area. Road closures are in place.”
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said they were also assisting with the operation. They added on X: “We are currently assisting our colleagues in Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service after reports of a fire in #Gorton.
“A number of roads have been closed in the area whilst emergency services work and we thank the public for their patience during this time.”
