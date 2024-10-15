This video More videos

Shocking CCTV footage shows the moment a flock of sheep get startled by fireworks and flee in terror, as farm owners call to clamp down on private displays ahead of bonfire night.

Pam and Stuart Gallaway, have shared footage (click to play above) of their sheep fleeing in terror during a bonfire night display, as they call for a ban on private fireworks.

The couple, who live in Cheshire, even had to call a vet after one of their flock was injured as he ran away from the noisy pyrotechnics last year.

Stampede to flee fireworks

Stuart, 70, said: "Last year was a nightmare....Fireworks exploded directly over our field and the sheep were terrified. They fled - doing their best to get away from the danger - and stampeded through a gateway. One of our sheep, Chass, was injured as a result. He was extremely lame and we had to get the vet out."

Sheep ‘traumatised’ by fireworks

The couple have 14 sheep, eight of which are 'at risk', and say they are already dreading Bonfire Night - as they know the sheep will become incredibly distressed.

A herd of rare-breed sheep fleeing fireworks in terror - an incident which left one injured and the others "jittery for days". | Stuart Gallaway / SWNS

Pam, also 70, added: "It really, really upset me to see the sheep so distressed. The next day, they were all absolutely rigid as they were so scared and on high alert. They kept looking in the direction of where the fireworks came from.

"Some were jittery for weeks after. They really were traumatised. I'm already so apprehensive about what might happen this year."

Fireworks ‘traumatise’ our pets

Animal lovers have called for a ban on private firework displays ahead of Bonfire Night - saying they "traumatise" and "endanger" their beloved pets.

They are now urging people to stop "tormenting" animals with their own fireworks displays and have encouraged them to instead attend organised community events - which are limited to just one day or weekend each year.

Pam and Stuart would also like laws around fireworks to be reconsidered - and have advocated for silent displays instead.

Video grab of sheep fleeing a fireworks display. | Stuart Gallaway / SWNS

Stuart said: "Fireworks as they are are just too loud. Why can't we have silent ones? Or silent displays which involve lasers?

"You should also have to notify people if you are having a fireworks event - especially if you're near animals."

Meanwhile, Pam said fireworks should be banned - insisting that they are "a lethal weapon". She said: "Fireworks need to be banned from the public. Why do people need them?

"We should only have public, organised displays. I believe they are a lethal weapon in the wrong hands. Anyone setting off a firework near an animal - it's just not acceptable."

RSPCA campaign against fireworks

Ahead of Bonfire Night, the RSPCA have launched their 'Kind Sparks' campaign - which encourages people to make small changes to reduce the impact of fireworks on animals.

It follows research which revealed that more than half (55 per cent) of pet owners find Bonfire Night one of the most stressful days of the year - and 43 per cent are forced to change their lifestyle because of unexpected fireworks.

The animal welfare charity has therefore created a guide which advises people how to enjoy fireworks more responsibly - from attending organised events to using low-noise fireworks at their own private ones.

Interactive fireworks map

They have also created an interactive map which allows anyone to see the number of cats and dogs that would be impacted if they had a firework display in their garden - as well as the decibel level at which the animals would hear the fireworks.

Chris Sherwood, Chief Executive of the RSPCA, said: “This firework season we’re calling on the nation to remember their neighbours who find fireworks distressing because of the impact it has on their animals.

“We don’t want people to feel bad about fireworks, but there are simple changes anyone can make to reduce the impact displays have on their neighbours and animals, and ensure they're enjoying the fun responsibly. By arming people with information and guidance we hope to build greater compassion and actions that benefit people and animals. As part of our Kind Sparks campaign, we hope to encourage actions which benefit both people and animals.”