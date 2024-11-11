This video More videos

Watch some of the video evidence that led to the conviction of a prolific people smuggler who organised cross-Channel small boat crossings to the UK.

Video (click to play above) shows a human trafficker at a party with musicians singing a song in Kurdish feting him as “the best smuggler”. The shocking footage was found on YouTube by the NCA and thought to have been recorded in Iraq in 2021 - and was used as evidence that led to Amanj Hasan Zada’s conviction.

People smuggler jailed for 17 years

In the clip, the musician’s were seen to be saying “all the other smugglers have learned from him”, while he throws cash at them and fires a gun in the air in celebration. Zada, aged 34, of Stefano Road in Preston, was convicted and jailed for 17 years following a two-week trial at Preston Crown Court.

National Crime Agency investigators were able to link him to three separate crossings made from France to the UK in November and December 2023.

Amanj Hasan Zada has been convicted of people-smuggling charges | nw

Each involved Kurdish migrants who had travelled through eastern Europe, into Germany, Belgium and then France.

Migrants thanked people smuggler for his help

Zada, who was known by those he smuggled as Amanj Zaman, advertised his services on social media, sometimes using videos of those he had successfully smuggled thanking him for his help.

Amanj Hasan Zada has been convicted of people-smuggling charges through Facebook adverts | nw

One such video showed a group of men on a boat to Italy praising him. Back in the UK, NCA officers were able to record conversations he had with other smugglers, discussing movements of migrants, locations and successful crossings.

‘Sophisticated’ criminal enterprise

Following Zada’s arrest in May 2024 his phone was seized.

Analysis showed it was linked to a number of social media accounts used to post material, and phone numbers advertised on them. He’d also had direct contact with some of the migrants who’d come over on boats in 2023. Travel tickets for one of them were found on the handset. Zada was charged with three counts of facilitating illegal immigration.

Amanj Hasan Zada from Preston has been convicted of people-smuggling charges through Facebook adverts | nw

NCA Branch Commander Martin Clarke said:“Amanj Hasan Zada ran a sophisticated people smuggling enterprise, using social media to advertise his services.

“While we have uncovered evidence directly linking him to three specific crossings, there is no doubt in my mind that he was likely to have been involved in many more.“

“For him it was all about profit, and he had no issues with putting people in life threatening situations as long as he got paid.

“People smugglers like him risk lives, which is why we are determined to do all we can to stop them, wherever they operate.

”Tackling organised immigration crime remains a key priority for the NCA, and we are putting more resource into disrupting and dismantling the criminal gangs behind it than ever before.”

The Agency has around 70 ongoing investigations into networks or individuals in the top tier of organised immigration crime or human trafficking, those inflicting the highest harm, and who are the most difficult to reach.

Some of these sit right at the top of the NCA’s priority list.

