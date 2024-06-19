Kent: Man lies stuck between train and platform after fall as officials call for assistance in shocking video
Video has emerged of a man who fell through the gap between a train and the platform.
Four officials can be seen looking over the platform and down the side of the train while calling for assistance and urging people to stay back. The man was then helped back onto the platform and was conscious.
The incident happened at Sittingbourne station, Kent at around 4pm on June 18.
The man who recorded the video, who did not wish to be named, said: "I was sitting at the train station when I heard all this commotion. People all started crowding round, I took a closer look and could see a bloke down the side of the train. He looked like he wasn't moving and he wasn't making any noise and I could see blood coming out of his head."
A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: "I can confirm that SECAmb was called at approximately 3:45pm yesterday (June 18) to reports of a person in need of medical attention at Sittingbourne train station.
“Crews arrived and assessed and treated one person at the scene before taking them to the Medway Maritime Hospital for further care."
A Southeastern railway spokesperson said: "We are aware of an incident involving a customer at Sittingbourne railway station. The safety of our customers and colleagues is always our absolute priority.
“The electricity supply was turned off immediately and the ambulance service called. The customer was helped back up to the platform shortly after and services were able to be resumed.”
