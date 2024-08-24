"I can see your legs": Bodycam footage shows moment police find man hiding in loft after taking part in riots
Lewis Merritt, of Victoria Road, Balby, launched chairs and planks of wood at police officers who were just doing their job during the scenes outside the Holiday Inn hotel on Sunday, August 4.
The 27-year-old was captured on video loitering around the area where the disorder took place before he actively became involved in the riot.
He turned violent towards officers by firing missiles at them, kicking a police van and removing barriers put in place to control crowds, a court heard.
Police said Merritt tried to hide his identity by wearing a face covering - however, he was unaware he had already been caught on camera.
When South Yorkshire Police turned up at a Mexborough address to arrest Merritt, on August 15, he tried to evade capture by hiding in the loft - but failed to hide his legs from view.
Merritt was then brought down and detained by officers before being brought into custody.
He initially gave a no comment police interview but was left with no choice but to admit "yeah, I've thrown bits of wood and that" when he was presented with numerous pieces of evidence which placed him at the scene of the violence.
Merritt pleaded guilty to one count of violent disorder and one count of assault by beating an emergency worker when he appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on August 16
He was sentenced on Wednesday (Aug 21) to two years and eight months in prison during a sentencing hearing at Sheffield Crown Court.
