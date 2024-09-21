This video More videos

Watch bodycam footage of the moment Jamie Stones lunged at police with a knife through a hole in a door as they tried to arrest him, before he scaled the building and hurled missiles at officers.

Jamie Stones became aggressive towards officers when they attended his home on Burgoyne Road, Walkley, during an arrest attempt as the 35-year-old tried to barricade the door to prevent them from entering.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “He lunged at one of our officers with a knife before climbing onto the roof of the property and hurling tiles at officers on the street below.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...