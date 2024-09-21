Dramatic video shows thug lunging at police with knife before scaling building and hurling tiles at officers
Watch bodycam footage of the moment Jamie Stones lunged at police with a knife through a hole in a door as they tried to arrest him, before he scaled the building and hurled missiles at officers.
Jamie Stones became aggressive towards officers when they attended his home on Burgoyne Road, Walkley, during an arrest attempt as the 35-year-old tried to barricade the door to prevent them from entering.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “He lunged at one of our officers with a knife before climbing onto the roof of the property and hurling tiles at officers on the street below.
“His behaviour caused damage to three vehicles and a police van before Stones was detained and taken to hospital after falling from the roof.