Dramatic moment armed police arrest man in street after he murdered love rival in front of victim’s toddler
Police bodycam video shows the moment armed police arrested a man after he murdered a love rival in the street as the victim's toddler watched in horror.
Maurice Jones fatally stabbed Tsvetomir Genov, known as TG, in Salisbury, Wiltshire on August 22 2023.
Jones, who had recently moved to the area to live with TG's former partner, confronted him about issues relating to the woman and his son. TG, who was walking his son in a pushchair back to his son’s mother’s house, was violently attacked by Jones, sustaining numerous stab wounds. Despite the best efforts of emergency services, TG sadly died at the scene.
Jones fled the scene, discarding the knife and his trousers, however, thanks to key witnesses and intelligence from members of the public, he was swiftly arrested and taken to custody.
After being charged with murder and possession of a bladed article, Jones pleaded not guilty to both. During the trial, Jones claimed to have only taken a knife for his own protection and then used it out of fear, claiming to have lost control of himself. This was dismissed by the jury.
Maurice Jones, 25, of Gainsborough Close, Salisbury, was jailed for life at Winchester Crown Court on July 18 - with a minimum term of 30 years.
