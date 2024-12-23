This video More videos

An NHS worker who won a £3 million home says “she’ll never have to worry about money ever again” - but she didn’t quit her job as a nurse.

Video (click to play above) shows how a nurse’s life changed overnight when she won a mansion - but still decided to keep her NHS job. Catherine Carwardine, 62, won the stunning Omaze Grand Prize in 2022, which saw her scoop a 6 bedroom house overlooking Lake Windermere.

The house came mortgage free, with all stamp duty and legal fees covered. She lets out the property for part of the year, but says she loves to ‘snuggle up and watch Strictly’ in the cinema room when they choose to live in the dream home.

Roaring fire in homely living room

Catherine says: “We absolutely love it up here, it’s so homely in the winter, we love getting a roaring fire going in the living room and settling in for the night, watching the stars reflect on the lake, it still feels like a dream really.” The NHS nurse, of 40 years, says the whole family ‘pinch [them]selves’ every morning when they look over the lake.

“We spent the first Christmas up here with the children making some magical memories.”

Extra income from renting

Catherine had the choice to either live in the incredible house, rent it out for a supplementary income or sell it whenever she wished to become a cash multi-millionaire. But, she ‘fell in love’ with the property, and decided to keep it. She added: “We let the property out when we’re not using it to generate some extra income, people love coming to stay in an Omaze house. Lots of them actually entered the draw for this house, but obviously didn't win, and say staying in it is the next best thing. The money we get from renting it out has been life changing. It helps all our children and is paying off the mortgage on our house in Telford faster.”

Still work for NHS despite wealth

Catherine, who has been working for the NHS for 40 years as a nurse and more recently in an IT role, and husband Chris, 62, a technical sales representative for security glazing, celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary the year they won the house. They have four children – Gareth, 37, Jessica, 33, Joshua, 24, Charlotte, 21, as well as Mya, 21, and another foster child who who lives with them. “Even though winning this prize has been so life changing, I love my job so much I’m still working. You don’t do it for the money, so winning hasn’t changed my motivation to keep going.”

Rental incomes for holiday letting of the property range between £5,000 and £15,000 a week depending on the season. James Oakes from Omaze, said: “We’re delighted that Catherine and her family are enjoying all the benefits of renting out their incredible home, whilst also still enjoying it themselves.

