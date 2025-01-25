Moment opticians thieves caught with £5,000 of stolen designer glasses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bodycam footage shows the moment police find thieves in possession of £5,000 worth of stolen designer glasses after an opticians was burgled.

Police bodycam footage shows the moment thieves were caught with £5,000 worth of stolen designer glasses.

Anthony Ablett and Jonathan Carroll were arrested in Bridge Street, Peterborough city centre on November 8 after police received a call about a suspected burglary at a nearby opticians.

The alarm at Henry Smith and Hamylton Opticians in Cumbergate was activated at about 5am, prompting CCTV operators to review the area. They saw the front door to the store was smashed and identified two men - Ablett and Carroll - who they believed to be involved.

After the arrest of Ablett and Carroll, officers found them in possession of 15 pairs of designer glasses worth £5,018.50.

Jonathan Carroll, 35, of Bridge Street, Chatteris, Fenland, was charged with being in possession of criminal property, while Anthony Ablett, 41, of Sunnyview Terrace, Leeds, was charged with being in possession of criminal property and non-dwelling burglary.

After admitting the charges, they appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on January 16, where they were each sentenced to a year and four months in prison.

PC Carl Repper, who investigated, said: “CCTV operators have once again proved vital in helping us detect a crime and put those responsible before the courts. Thanks to their quick actions, they identified Ablett and Carroll and guided officers to them which ultimately caught them red handed.”