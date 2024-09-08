Dramatic video shows armed police smash in door of dealer’s home - before he’s caught giving officer fake name
Dramatic video shows moment armed police smash in door of drug dealer’s home, before he’s caught giving police a fake name.
On August 16 2023, police, acting on information they had received, carried out a firearms warrant at the home of Taymullah Wilson. As they entered the property, officers saw Wilson open a window and throw several items into the back garden of a neighbouring house.
He initially gave a fake name but was recognised by one of the officers and was arrested for offences including recall to prison for a previous firearms conviction.
The items thrown from the window were examined. One was a clear bag containing a white powder later identified as cocaine. The dog unit found another package close by. It contained a revolver style handgun and three rounds of ammunition. Searches of the address revealed scales and multiple phones for dealing drugs, as well as MDMA pills, a lock knife and £2,730 in cash.
On August 27, at Croydon Crown Court, Taymullah Wilson, 26 (10.11.97), of Broadway Avenue in Croydon, was sentenced to seven years in prison having pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm, ammunition and drug supply.
