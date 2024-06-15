This video More videos

Watch the Princess of Wales, who has been receiving chemotherapy, ride in a carriage with her family at Trooping the Colour.

The Princess of Wales has been seen for the first time in public today (June 15) since she announced she was receiving treatment for cancer.

Princess Kate left Buckingham Palace riding in a carriage with her excited children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ahead of the King’s Birthday Parade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday (June 14), Kate, 42, released a statement confirming she would attend Trooping the Colour and gave an update on her treatment.

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton makes appearance at Trooping the Colour. | Sky News

In full the statement read: “I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.

“My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.

“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.