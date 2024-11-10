Artist Claire Eason, who created the poppy light display, said when the Aurora Borealis unexpectedly appeared, it felt as though “nature was honouring the fallen”.

Amazing video shows an incredible 300ft high poppy light display set against the Northern Lights in a special Remembrance Day tribute.

Claire Eason was lining up her drone to etch out the flower in the sky when the Aurora Borealis appeared.

To create her ‘Poppy of Light’ artwork, Claire first sketched her design of the flower on paper before transferring it onto a computer. She then used the coordinates of each pen stroke to plot a flight path which she programmed into her drone, which was equipped with a lighting rig.

Claire ‘painted’ the poppy as though it was sprouting from the top of Cleadon Windmill in South Shields.

Claire, who became an artist after retiring as a GP, said: “It’s many, many hours of planning. The first thing is a pencil sketch and then that is put into Google Earth. You then plan a flight path. The flight path is like a painting on a piece of glass, then the drone will follow that flight path. The potential for mistakes are huge.

“I love combining natural landmarks with modern technology. I’ve always loved the windmill which looks to me like a giant upturned flower pot. When I’d decided on the poppy design I knew I wanted it to be growing out of the windmill into the sky.

“It was a spine-tingling moment as the sky started to move and colour, it was almost like being photobombed by the aurora. For us it did feel as if nature was honouring the fallen. It was almost like an endorsement from nature, I can’t imagine I'll ever be that lucky again.”