Watch some of the runners and paddleboarders who got in the festive spirit by racing in Santa Claus suits, in a Christmas Special of the Unconventional Brits TV show.

As over 1,700 running Santas took over a seaside resort, Shots! TV spoke to some who were taking part - including the family of Mabel Gregson, a little girl with a rare illness who is the face of this years' campaign for Brian House Childrens' Hospice.

In a 30 minute TV show, Cheryl, Chris, Maisie and Mabel Gregson explain that the festive run is a ‘fantastic way to raise money’ for the charity that has helped her family so much since the shock diagnosis in 2023. Cheryl says: “Since Mabel is the face of this years Santa Dash I thought we’d give it a go. I think we’ll do it every year coming, because it’s just amazing.”

The Gregson family run the Santa dash. Mabel Gregson (bottom) has Battens Disease and is the face of this years' fundraiser for Trinity Hospice. | Lucinda Herbert

Last summer, Mabel was diagnosed with a very rare neurodegenerative disorder called Batten Disease, which causes seizures, blindness, speech delays, and eventually childhood dementia. But Cheryl says the support she’s received at the hospice has made a huge difference. “There’s a misconception that a hospice is somewhere people go to die, but it’s a place where she goes to live. They take her on trips out, and do all kinds of activities with her and they are such a big help to us.”

The 3km running event raised £38,000 for Brian House Children's Hospice. The event sees participants of all ages run, walk or jog down Blackpool’s promenade from Sandcastle Waterpark to the Manchester Pub and back.

TM Sports FC running the Santa Dash as a team. Coach Neil Truby interviewed in the Unconventional Brits Xmas Special. | Lucinda Herbert

The Christmas Special episode of Unconventional Brits also includes a visit to the Santa Paddle, where a smaller group of Santas raced on Fairhaven Lake, raising money for the Lytham St Annes RNLI.

