Pontypridd: Cars submerged in floodwater as residents bail out their homes after River Taff bursts its banks

By Jessica Martin
Published 24th Nov 2024, 15:31 BST
Updated 24th Nov 2024, 15:32 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Footage shows residents bailing out their homes, after Storm Bert brought flooding across the UK.

Storm Bert has brought flooding to the UK today (November 24) as downpours submerge areas under water.

Footage revealed that the River Taff in Pontypridd had overflowed - bursting its banks amid ongoing heavy rainfall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A resident recorded video of flooded streets in Bacup, Lancashire, as cars navigated the gushing water.

There’s also been tumultuous scenes along the coastline in Dorset, as Storm Bert whips the waves into a frenzy.

Hebden Bridge also flooded last night (November 23). Floodwaters gushed down the tracks of Walsden Station.

A Met Office yellow rain warning for London and South East England, South West England and Herefordshire will remain in place until 23.45pm tonight. Yellow warnings for wind have been issued for parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, the East Midlands, the East of England, South West England, the West Midlands, London and South East England and South West England.

Related topics:Storm BertVideoLancashireHebden BridgeLondonEast MidlandsScotlandFloodingDorsetEast of EnglandNorthern IrelandWest MidlandsMet OfficeCarsResidents

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice