Tiktok influencer Spudman gets kicked off his patch by Tamworth Council
and live on Freeview channel 276
A humble jacket potato seller who shot to unlikely online fame on Tik-Tok has been forced to move by his local council. People visit Spudman’s site from all over the world to try his famous spuds - but now Ben Newman, 39, has been told he will have to relocate.
Ben operates from St Editha's Square which is now facing redevelopment by Tamworth Borough Council. But he says town hall bosses have not yet been clear about where he will have to move his trailer to, or for how long. Ben also fears his huge following could cause tension among other businesses if he he is made to move further into the town centre.
Ben, who has over 3.1 million followers, 60.9 million likes and 117 million views on Tiktok, said: "We're getting kicked off while they redevelop the square. We're just very getting little information from the council about where they want to move us to.”
He describes the move as ‘frustrating’, adding: “I guess because we're mobile, they think we can just easily move. But people know where to come for our jacket potatoes, so it's really frustrating at the moment.”
Stephen Gabriel, chief executive of Tamworth Borough Council said: “Later this year, all market traders currently using St Editha’s Square are being temporarily moved to other parts of the town while we refurbish and improve the square.
"Discussions are happening now so traders can be prepared and communicate with their regular customers. This work is part of our town centre regeneration programme, where St Editha’s Square will be made more accessible for all.
“All moves are temporary, and we are working with our local market provider to find everyone suitable space elsewhere in Tamworth town centre and market.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.