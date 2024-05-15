Adorable video shows a pair of tiny Fennec Foxes - the smallest fox in the world, being hand-reared by keepers at a safari park.

Watch this adorable pair of Fennec Foxes - the smallest fox in the world - as they are hand-reared by safari park staff. Samantha Peeke, their keeper, is sharing the sleepless nights with two colleagues as the babies initially need feeding every two hours, day and night. She said: “We are sharing the care so they don’t get attached to one of us as the aim is to reintroduce them to their mum and dad; eventually we hope they will also become part of the international breeding programme."

Hand-rearing is a last resort - as the first kits died within 24 hours and it appeared that the mum may not have produced enough milk for the babies. Catriona, Team Manager of Animal Adventure and Lakes at Longleat, said: “After she lost the first three, we spent time preparing for the possibility of a further litter. We wanted to ensure that knowing she may not produce enough milk that we had everything in place in case it was required to help Zuri care for the young.” Fennec Foxes grow to a maximum length of under 40cm and weigh less than two kilograms. In the summer the plan is to reintroduce them to mum and dad as their birth is important for the European breeding programme as with the new pairing of Zuri and Enzi, the blood line is not represented elsewhere in the UK.