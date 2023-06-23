11 pictures from super summer ​​Moon and Stars Community Festival in Shoreham

​​Moon and Stars Community Festival returned to Shoreham for two days of live music, crafts and games.

Organised by The Shoreham Allstars and Over the Moon, the festival on Coronation Green on Saturday and Sunday saw people of all ages performing and having fun.

Emily Phillips, director of Over the Moon, said: "The festival gave an opportunity for local musicians of all ages to perform to a live audience and also featured stalls, crafts, games and a massive dose of community spirit.

"The festival was sustainably decked out with reclaimed materials from The Scrap Space. Thanks to the generous support of local sponsors, we were able to keep the festival free entry. Moon and Stars will be back at Christmas time. Watch this space!"

1 . Moon and Stars Community Festival Moon and Stars Community Festival gives musicians of all ages an opportunity to perform to a live audience alongside festival stalls, crafts and games Photo: Emily Phillips

