Mayfield Bonfire 2023. Photo: Simon Heaton
Mayfield Bonfire 2023. Photo: Simon Heaton

15 photos of Mayfield Bonfire 2023

Mayfield Bonfire returned on Saturday, September 16, with a traditional procession and fireworks display.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 20th Sep 2023, 13:21 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 13:23 BST

The final procession was dedicated to Queen Elizabeth II, including a special laming banner tribute, and the procession raised over £2000 for local charities.

The night is a traditional Sussex Bonfire event, and the 4 crosses are to commemorate the 4 protestant martyrs that were burnt at the stake in the village in 1556.

Mayfield Bonfire 2023. Photo: Simon Heaton

1. Mayfield Bonfire 2023. Photo: Simon Heaton

Mayfield Bonfire 2023. Photo: Simon Heaton Photo: Mayfield Bonfire 2023. Photo: Simon Heaton

Mayfield Bonfire 2023. Photo: Simon Heaton

2. Mayfield Bonfire 2023. Photo: Simon Heaton

Mayfield Bonfire 2023. Photo: Simon Heaton Photo: Mayfield Bonfire 2023. Photo: Simon Heaton

Mayfield Bonfire 2023. Photo: Simon Heaton

3. Mayfield Bonfire 2023. Photo: Simon Heaton

Mayfield Bonfire 2023. Photo: Simon Heaton Photo: Mayfield Bonfire 2023. Photo: Simon Heaton

Mayfield Bonfire 2023. Photo: Monica Wells

4. Mayfield Bonfire 2023. Photo: Monica Wells

Mayfield Bonfire 2023. Photo: Monica Wells Photo: Mayfield Bonfire 2023. Photo: Monica Wells

