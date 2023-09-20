15 photos of Mayfield Bonfire 2023
Mayfield Bonfire returned on Saturday, September 16, with a traditional procession and fireworks display.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 20th Sep 2023, 13:21 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 13:23 BST
The final procession was dedicated to Queen Elizabeth II, including a special laming banner tribute, and the procession raised over £2000 for local charities.
The night is a traditional Sussex Bonfire event, and the 4 crosses are to commemorate the 4 protestant martyrs that were burnt at the stake in the village in 1556.
