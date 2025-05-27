It was a notable quiet ceremony for Taylor Swift at the 2025 AMAs overnight

The American Music Awards 2025 was a huge night for Billie Eilish.

The Hit Me Hard and Soft star walked away with the most awards at this year’s ceremony with seven trophies

Kendrick Lamar and Eminem were also awarded, but Taylor Swift hits a dry spell at this year’s event.

Billie Eilish was the big winner at the 2025 American Music Awards, with the pop superstar taking home seven awards.

Her victories included the prestigious Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Artist of the Year, Favourite Pop Album, and Favourite Pop Song, making her the most awarded musician of the ceremony.

Swift was nominated for six awards, including Artist of the Year, but in a rare occurrence, the pop superstar walked away with no trophies this year.

American Music Awards 2025 - full list of winners

Artist of the Year: Billie Eilish

New Artist of the Year: Gracie Abrams

Album of the Year: Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft

Song of the Year: Birds of a Feather - Billie Eilish

Collaboration of the Year: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With a Smile”

Social Song of the Year: Doechii, “Anxiety”

Favourite Touring Artist: Billie Eilish

Favourite Music Video: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With A Smile”

Favourite Male Pop Artist: Bruno Mars

Favourite Female Pop Artist: Billie Eilish

Favourite Pop Album: Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft

Favourite Pop Song: Billie Eilish, “Birds of a Feather”

Favourite Male Country Artist: Post Malone

Favourite Female Country Artist: Beyoncé

Favourite Country Duo or Group: Dan + Shay

Favourite Country Album: Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter

Favourite Country Song: Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help”

Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist: Eminem

Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Favourite Hip-Hop Album: Eminem, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)

Favourite Hip-Hop Song: Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”

Favourite Male R&B Artist: The Weeknd

Favourite Female R&B Artist: SZA

Favourite R&B Album: The Weeknd, Hurry Up Tomorrow

Favourite R&B Song: SZA, “Saturn”

Favourite Male Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Favourite Female Latin Artist: Becky G

Favourite Latin Duo or Group: Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda

Favourite Latin Album: Bad Bunny, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS

Favourite Latin Song: Shakira, “Soltera”

Favourite Rock Artist: Twenty One Pilots

Favourite Rock Album: Twenty One Pilots, Clancy

Favourite Rock Song: Linkin Park, “The Emptiness Machine”

Favourite Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga

Favourite Soundtrack: Arcane League of Legends: Season 2

Favourite Afrobeats Artist: Tyla

Favourite K-Pop Artist: RM

