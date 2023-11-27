BREAKING

4Sight Vision Support Christmas concert at Seaford College

4Sight Vision Support’s annual Christmas Concert with Seaford College Chapel Choir will be held on Monday 11th December, and everyone is invited to attend.
By Cathy ClarkContributor
Published 27th Nov 2023, 13:13 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 13:14 GMT
Seaford College Chapel Choir at a 4SVS previous ConcertSeaford College Chapel Choir at a 4SVS previous Concert
Seaford College Chapel Choir at a 4SVS previous Concert

It will be held in the early evening at 6.30pm, rather than at lunchtime, to allow more people to attend after work.

This is always a lovely event and 4SVS advises reserving a place well in advance to avoid disappointment, with payment then taken on the door.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Concert will be held at St Mary de Haura Church in Shoreham, tickets are just £5pp including festive refreshments. All are welcome, and some transport may be possible.

Most Popular

    All funds raised will help support blind and sight impaired people across West Sussex.

    For further information about the Concert and to discuss transport requirements, please call 01243 828555 or email [email protected]

    Related topics:ShorehamSt Mary de Haura Church