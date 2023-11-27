4Sight Vision Support Christmas concert at Seaford College

4Sight Vision Support’s annual Christmas Concert with Seaford College Chapel Choir will be held on Monday 11th December, and everyone is invited to attend.

It will be held in the early evening at 6.30pm, rather than at lunchtime, to allow more people to attend after work.

This is always a lovely event and 4SVS advises reserving a place well in advance to avoid disappointment, with payment then taken on the door.

The Concert will be held at St Mary de Haura Church in Shoreham, tickets are just £5pp including festive refreshments. All are welcome, and some transport may be possible.

All funds raised will help support blind and sight impaired people across West Sussex.