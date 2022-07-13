50-year plan for all the Shakespeares - new East Sussex tour

Artistic director Stephen John said: “As You Like It is a delightful comedy with poetry, song, dance and mistaken identity. A young woman, Rosalind, must hide from the law and does so in the Forest of Arden disguised as a man named Ganymede; but what befuddlement will occur when the man of her dreams, Orlando , begins to ask Ganymede for advice on how to woo Rosalind? Throw in three other problematic pairs of lovers and you end up with quite the visit to the woods! Laughter, music and wit lace this passionate comedy which questions gender roles, argues the importance of happiness and explores the pursuits of love.”

“As You Like It has been on my shortlist for quite a while; it’s a big popular comedy for a reason, it’s vibrant, jolly and ultimately hilarious. I’ve seen countless productions throughout my career and I’m thrilled to be taking on a play renowned for its likeability. Whilst As You Like It stands tall as one of the Bard’s most beloved comedies for its high energy and effervescent tones, I’m really looking forward to bringing some dynamic design ideas and colourful costume concepts to life. Throughout the rehearsal process, it’s been really rewarding tackling this text from a variety of angles but with a key theme in mind. It’s strange to think that, whilst this is our 23rd production to date, this will be the first comedy we’ve performed that is new to us since 2018! We’ve come a long way in ten seasons, this year working with National Theatre, Globe, film and BBC actors and I’m really excited for people to see what’s shaping up to be our best production to date.”