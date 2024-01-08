BREAKING
Performing to the Crowd.

8 Photos from Sussex music charity's sold-out event

Here’s some of the photos from Sussex music charity Audio Active’s most recent event, on New Year’s Eve.
By Henry Bryant
Published 8th Jan 2024, 11:43 GMT

Audio Active is a music charity that provides opportunities for emerging artists in Sussex to attend free music-making classes, rap classes as well as events.

AudioActive was set up in 1999 by a small team of music heads and youth workers. Their supporters include the likes of Youth Music, Arts Council England, local authorities, Public Health, Comic Relief, PRS Foundation and many more.

For New Year’s Eve, they put on a free New Year’s Eve Party and event to showcase performances from local artists. The artists performed to a sold-out crowd and the acts included M!KUDO, Lilly Wolfe, Louie Le Vack, Riality, Lori Asha, Ocarina, Jaebo, Lord, JJM, Beav, The Kick, Haf Crew and DB.

Lily Wolfe performing rap.

Lily Wolfe performing rap. Photo: Tom Hines

On the drums.

On the drums. Photo: Tom Hines

Crowd interaction on the night.

Crowd interaction on the night. Photo: Tom Hines

There was a smorgasbord of artists performing on the night.

There was a smorgasbord of artists performing on the night. Photo: Tom Hines

