8 Photos from Sussex music charity's sold-out event
Audio Active is a music charity that provides opportunities for emerging artists in Sussex to attend free music-making classes, rap classes as well as events.
AudioActive was set up in 1999 by a small team of music heads and youth workers. Their supporters include the likes of Youth Music, Arts Council England, local authorities, Public Health, Comic Relief, PRS Foundation and many more.
For New Year’s Eve, they put on a free New Year’s Eve Party and event to showcase performances from local artists. The artists performed to a sold-out crowd and the acts included M!KUDO, Lilly Wolfe, Louie Le Vack, Riality, Lori Asha, Ocarina, Jaebo, Lord, JJM, Beav, The Kick, Haf Crew and DB.