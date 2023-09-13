The Shelley Memorial Project will be returning to St Margaret's Church, Warnham, on Saturday 14th October at 6pm for their annual celebration of poetry and music. This year the celebration will feature one of Britain’s best known and best loved poets, Roger McGough.

Tickets for what promises to be an unforgettable evening of live performance of music and poetry, are now available via Eventbrite,( Search ‘ A celebration of poetry with Roger McGough) or by contacting the Shelley Memorial Project’s email address: [email protected]

Immerse yourself in the mesmerizing world of poetry as Roger McGough performs some of his new work and some old favourites. Known for his wit, charm, and insightful verses, McGough will enchant the audience with his unique blend of humour and profound observations.

Poet, performer and broadcaster, Roger McGough has been called ‘the patron saint of poetry’ and ‘the godfather of modern poetry’. As one of the Liverpool Poets, alongside Adrian Henri and Brian Patten, he influenced popular culture in the sixties. Their anthology, The Mersey Sound, published in 1967 is one of the bestselling poetry anthologies of all time.

Roger McGough - The Patron Saint of Poetry

BBC radio 4 presenter Chris Aldridge will host this year’s celebration which, in addition to poetry from Roger McGough, will feature music and poetry from :

Poet and guitarist Chris Hardy. Chris is a member of LiTTLe MACHiNe, described by the former Poet Laureat, Carol Ann Duffy as ‘The most brilliant music and poetry band in the world.’ For the Warnham poetry celebration he will join well-known Sussex poet Barry Smith in a tribute to Percy Bysshe Shelley that sets some of the great poet’s best known poetry to music.

Sussex based composer and pianist, Paul G Terry who will also be celebrating Shelley in music with his composition ‘Rise Like Lions’ which was inspired by one of Shelley’s greatest poems, The Masque of Anarchy. Paul will be joined for this performance by members of the Freedom Ensemble.

On the evening, prizes will be awarded by Roger McGough to the winners of the Shelley Memorial Project Poetry Competition 2023; this year the prizes will include the SMP Sussex Cup which will be awarded for the best poem written by a Sussex based poet. The winning poems will be performed in public for the very first time. Local poet and competition judge Simon Zec will also be on hand to read some of his own poetry and the evening will conclude with a book signing, with copies of Roger’s books available to purchase.

Don't miss this opportunity to experience the magic of this great celebration of live poetry and music. Tickets are £18.00 via Eventbrite- search ' A celebration of poetry with Roger McGough '

For students and unwaged the ticket price is £12.00, these can be purchased by contacting [email protected]