A exciting concert of live music and classic silent film

The orchestra, under musical director Joanna MacGregor, will join forces with composer, writer, radio playwright, presenter Neil Brand.

Sussex-born Brand is also one of the finest exponents of improvised silent film accompaniment in the world and on March 6 the BPO will perform to a backdrop of two films which are both a 100 years old - Buster Keaton’s classic comedy One Week and the Oliver Twist, starring Jackie Coogan and Lon Chaney.

Joanna MacGregor said: “Film and live music is an emotional and epic experience - be prepared to be entertained and amazed by these wonderful silent films. We’re delighted to be working with Neil Brand: a towering figure in silent film, and a fund of knowledge.’”

Jackie Coogan

Neil will present both films, pianist David Gray will accompany One Week with an improvised soundtrack, and his live score of Oliver Twist will be performed by 12 leading members of the Brighton Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Joanna MacGregor.

He said: “Growing up in Burgess Hill and going to Hove Grammar in the 1970s, the Dome was my Mecca for live music - I saw Elton John, Wishbone Ash, Rory Gallagher and Procul Harem there, amongst much else.

“Now to have a piece of my music played there, particularly under the more than capable hands of Joanna MacGregor and the Brighton Phil, is a huge pleasure and privilege.

“I am very proud of my score to Oliver Twist, I love the film and know it works wonderfully with modern audiences, even those unused to silent cinema, and I can’t wait to be part of a thoroughly diverse and entertaining concert on March 6th.”

Neil Brand. Picture by Julie Edwards

Tickets from £12.50-£39.50 (50 per cent student discount available) www.brightonphil.org.uk www.brightondome.org

