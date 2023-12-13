A G&S twist on a Dickens classic in Eastbourne
Rowan Stanfield, from the society, said: “180 years since it was first published, Dickens' A Christmas Carol continues to be enjoyed as a popular festive entertainment, steeped in cosy Victorian tradition that translates across stage, film, TV and radio. Now Eastbourne G&S is adding a new twist by pairing Dickens' words with the songs of fellow 19th century treasures, Gilbert & Sullivan to create an uplifting musical adaptation of the story. Humbug! A Musical Christmas Carol is written by Fraser Charlton and is loyal to the original, taking its text largely from the version Dickens himself used at his popular public narrations, and adding new words to Sullivan's music, which is interspersed with traditional Christmas carols.
“Director Helen Halliday returns after taking the helm for the society's main production Iolanthe earlier this year, joined by Russell Ablewhite as MD/accompanist. A cast of 20 portrays the many colourful characters who weave their way through Scrooge's journey to enlightenment. Expect some of the finest vocals you will hear in Eastbourne this Christmas a nd even the chance to sing along yourself! Home-made mince pies and other seasonal goodies will be on sale for the full festive experience.”
Humbug! A Musical Christmas Carol is at The Grove Theatre, Eastbourne on December 19 and 20 at 7.30pm. Tickets on www.eastbournegands.com.
“The Eastbourne Gilbert and Sullivan Society was founded in 1968, performing many concerts at the Congress Theatre and the Winter Garden before our first major production in 1970: The Pirates of Penzance at The Royal Hippodrome where we continued to perform until 1987. Our first production at The Devonshire Park Theatre was Ruddigore, and we have been proud to perform there every year since. We like to keep things fresh and do a mix of traditional and updated productions. Most importantly, we like to have fun and welcome new members of all ages to join us in celebrating G&S together.”