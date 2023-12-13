A G&S twist on a Dickens classic in Eastbourne

Humbug! A Musical Christmas Carol - Oliver Price and Sarah Lakshman (contributed pic)

Rowan Stanfield, from the society, said: “180 years since it was first published, Dickens' A Christmas Carol continues to be enjoyed as a popular festive entertainment, steeped in cosy Victorian tradition that translates across stage, film, TV and radio. Now Eastbourne G&S is adding a new twist by pairing Dickens' words with the songs of fellow 19th century treasures, Gilbert & Sullivan to create an uplifting musical adaptation of the story. Humbug! A Musical Christmas Carol is written by Fraser Charlton and is loyal to the original, taking its text largely from the version Dickens himself used at his popular public narrations, and adding new words to Sullivan's music, which is interspersed with traditional Christmas carols.

“Director Helen Halliday returns after taking the helm for the society's main production Iolanthe earlier this year, joined by Russell Ablewhite as MD/accompanist. A cast of 20 portrays the many colourful characters who weave their way through Scrooge's journey to enlightenment. Expect some of the finest vocals you will hear in Eastbourne this Christmas a nd even the chance to sing along yourself! Home-made mince pies and other seasonal goodies will be on sale for the full festive experience.”

Humbug! A Musical Christmas Carol is at The Grove Theatre, Eastbourne on December 19 and 20 at 7.30pm. Tickets on www.eastbournegands.com.