A musical treat for Christmas in Battle

Battle Choral Society will be singing Bach’s Christmas Oratorio in the church of St Mary the Virgin in Battle on 16th December at 7.30 pm. It is a free concert with free refreshments, including wine, at the interval. Donations are welcome and are split between three local charities.

Battle Choral Society at St Mary's, with soloists, players and conductor, Vincent Wade

The lovely setting of St Mary’s church, across the road from Battle Abbey, is perfect for this music. It was written in 1734 for the ancient churches of St Thomas and St Nicholas in Leipzig, where Bach was Choirmaster of both. St Thomas was built in 1212 and St Nicholas even earlier, in 1165. St Mary’s in Battle is even older still, founded in 1115.

An ancient church is the perfect setting for this grand and glorious music, written to tell the Christmas story – even though the style of music perhaps might have been seen as new-fangled nonsense to those twelfth century churchgoers, had they been alive to listen to it.

Almost three hundred years after the Christmas Oratorio was first heard it has proved timeless and universal, continuing to inspire and delight across the world – including Battle on 16th December!