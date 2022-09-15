A special tribute to The Queen at Rye Arts Festival

Kate Garner

Spokesman Andy Stuart said: “Kate is a Rye Arts Festival favourite and was already booked to play a concert of tunes from the 1920s. However, with the sad passing of Her Majesty, Kate and her band decided the show must go on especially as she was already planning to play songs from Queen Elizabeth’s childhood. But not just go on, they would build in real Tribute to her Majesty.

“Kate says the Queen was a remarkable woman, steadfast and loyal throughout her whole long life and she would love to publicly acknowledge this. So at the heart of the tribute at Rye Community Centre will be a performance of the song Kate wrote to celebrate her Majesty’s recent Jubilee, Platinum Queen.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The concert will not be sombre but respectful, play songs and music that reflect Queen Elizabeth’s famous sense of humour and fun, a love of the lively and also the moving.

Most Popular

What better way to celebrate our remarkable Queen’s wonderful life and to say thank you than to come to this concert?”