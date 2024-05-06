Acclaimed West Sussex singer releases debut album

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luca (14), is releasing his debut mainstream album, Through My Eyes, for digital download on May 30.

Luca who attends Ardingly College, is an unsigned independent artist whose musical journey began at just eight years old when he joined the world-renowned Libera boys’ choir. After five years of training under the late Robert Prizeman, Luca progressed to become the choir’s leading soloist and this year has already performed to thousands internationally.

Since being crowned runner-up in BBC Young Chorister of the Year 2022, Luca has followed his dream of becoming a solo recording artist. Earlier this year, he was mentored by British tenor Jonathan Antoine (who rose to fame on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent) who shared vocal training tips and professional development advice.

Since 2022, Luca has worked exclusively with Sussex-based internationally acclaimed Steinway Artist and music producer Dominic Ferris. Together they have completed 14 master recordings (all unreleased) and two Christmas singles (both released). Luca’s new recordings are diverse in style, featuring musical theatre standards, hits from films and contemporary interpretations of pop classics. Dominic has also co-written two original songs for Luca.

Recorded in Luca's thirteenth year, Through My Eyes marks the ending of his treble voice and the new beginnings of the artist that Luca wishes to become. This vocal journey follows a new path to Luca's predominantly classical first album Rise Up, which was released last year. It features an eclectic and exciting combination of well-known Musical Theatre standards as well as Luca’s interpretation of some pop classics.

Released through Tunecore, Through My Eyes will be available to stream through all popular digital platforms including iTunes and Spotify from 30 May. For those who prefer a hard copy, a physical CD will be released on Luca’s website (www.lucabrugnoli.co.uk) from 30 April (including signed copies).

Luca Brugnoli said: “I am very excited to launch this album. It's important for me as an emerging artist to be able to sing the music that I want to sing. I would like to be the ‘teen that bridges the musical worlds’, singing for the faithful and the sceptics, the broken and hopeful. I would like to just be unapologetically me, with no defined musical category enabling me to sing any genre of music.”

Dominic Ferris, Producer and Global Ambassador to Steinway & Sons, said: "It has been a real joy working with Luca on these recordings. Whilst his innate musicality always ensures a beautiful performance, it is his ability to tell the story which makes this record so unique from a young artist in this genre.

"As a pianist, he is a delight to accompany. Every take is different which makes for some magical musical moments. My thanks must also go to engineer/mixer Simon Hanhart who has done a wonderful job in capturing the audio so beautifully.”