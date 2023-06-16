All-female Colours Festival confirms line-up for Bexhill

Colours Festival have confirmed the next additions to their all-female line-up for their debut outing by the beach at the modernist De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill this summer (Saturday, June 24, 2pm-10.30pm).

De La Warr Pavilion

The Big Moon and Emily Barker will join previously announced acts including Weyes Blood, Katy J Pearson and Porridge Radio (solo) for the all-day beach-side festival. A spokesman said: “Situated on the outdoor lawns between the beach and the grade I listed venue, Colours is set to celebrate and elevate female talent across a whole day of live music, with the Sussex coast providing the perfect setting.

“Weyes Blood will bring the transcendent folk-pop of her much celebrated fifth album And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow to headline this year’s event. The last 12 months have seen Natalie Merin’s music celebrated across the board. An unmissable opportunity to see an artist at the peak of their powers. We are welcoming The Big Moon to Colours Festival 2023. Mercury-nominated, alt-pop four-piece The Big Moon play a one-off Sussex show this summer following the release of their widely acclaimed last album Here Is Everything. As the sun sets over the Sussex shoreline The Big Moon will be delivering their pure, uplifting songs of collective jubilance: a band in top form having the time of their lives against all the odds.

“The widescreen sound of Katy J Person will also descend on Bexhill, bringing her band and her infectious blend of indie, folk and country to the Sussex coast. Katy’s 2022 release Sound of the Morning was hailed as an album that nails introspective songwriting just as seamlessly as it does infectious pop by Uncut magazine and has seen her tour and play festivals across the globe.

"P orridge Radio’s Dana Margolin performs a special solo set of material from the band’s thrilling catalogue. Completing the beach-side main stage line-up is Emily Barker. Emily Barker is an award-winning singer-songwriter, best known as the writer and performer of the theme to the BBC’s hugely successful crime drama Wallander starring Kenneth Branagh .”