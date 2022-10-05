All the classic Take That hits in Uckfield

The Take That Experience

A spokesman said: “Wowing audiences everywhere they go with their amazing vocals, stunning costumes and electrifying dance routines, they continue to successfully recreate the magic of Take That after eight years on the road together.

“The Take That Experience bring you all the classic songs you know and love, from the 90s through to the present, including smash hits Pray, Relight My Fire, Patience, Shine and These Days.

“The band features a permanent Robbie who brings alive songs such as Angels, Rock DJ and Candy to an already explosive show. The boys don’t just give you a show you’ll never forget… they give you The Take That Experience!”

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also heading to the Civic Centre is We Three Kings – A Tribute to Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly and Elvis, featuring Starring Darren Page, Marc Robinson and Steve Halliday on Saturday, November 12.