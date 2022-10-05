All the classic Take That hits in Uckfield
As featured on ITV1, The Take That Experience are coming to the Civic Centre Uckfield on Saturday, October 8.
A spokesman said: “Wowing audiences everywhere they go with their amazing vocals, stunning costumes and electrifying dance routines, they continue to successfully recreate the magic of Take That after eight years on the road together.
“The Take That Experience bring you all the classic songs you know and love, from the 90s through to the present, including smash hits Pray, Relight My Fire, Patience, Shine and These Days.
“The band features a permanent Robbie who brings alive songs such as Angels, Rock DJ and Candy to an already explosive show. The boys don’t just give you a show you’ll never forget… they give you The Take That Experience!”
Also heading to the Civic Centre is We Three Kings – A Tribute to Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly and Elvis, featuring Starring Darren Page, Marc Robinson and Steve Halliday on Saturday, November 12.
“Firstly Darren Page performs a heartfelt tribute to the one and only Roy Orbison, with songs including I Drove All Night, Pretty Woman and Ooby Dooby. Next up is Marc Robinson who, having portrayed Buddy Holly on stage and screen for many years, once again dons the oh-so familiar horn-rimmed glasses and joins The Counterfeit Crickets to give you a true taste of Buddy Holly. This authentic set includes such nostalgic hits as Heartbeat, It Doesn’t Matter Anymore and Peggy Sue.”