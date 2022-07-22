‘Allo ‘Allo! legend offers Are You Being Murdered? in Eastbourne

Arthur Bostrom

Starring Arthur Bostrom, it plays Eastbourne from July 28-30 ahead of a transfer to the Edinburgh Fringe.

A spokesman said: “A murder mystery set in the golden age of BBC sitcoms, from the acclaimed Father Brown writer David Semple and starring one of the best loved stars from one of the BBC’s best loved sitcoms, this is murder with a side serving of comedy!

"This fast, funny, nostalgic romp will keep audiences guessing and laughing in equal measure.

“A supporting artist’s job is to be invisible, inscrutable, and not to pull focus from the stars… and Jamie Button (Arthur Bostrom) does his best to follow these rules until the day he witnesses a murder on the set of a popular sitcom.

“Extra turns detective, stepping into the limelight in a definitively unscripted way.

"As events unravel and the culprit fears detection by this amateur sleuth, could it be that Jamie has said his last rhubarb?

“Celebrated actor Arthur Bostrom, best known for his hilarious role as the vowel-mangling Officer Crabtree in David Croft and Jeremy Lloyd’s hit ‘Allo ‘Allo! makes his solo debut in this funny, fast-moving and nostalgic romp that comes to Eastbourne for an exclusive first view before heading to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

“Arthur appeared in 85 episodes of the beloved sitcom ‘Allo ‘Allo, as a British spy posing as a French police officer and never failing to raise a laugh with his mangling and mis-pronunciation of numerous words including, of course his daily greeting ‘Good moaning’ which is still bringing the giggles 30-plus years on!

“He appeared in the iconic BBC sitcom from 1985-1993 and has since then gone onto star in TV shows including Doctors, Hebburn and Father Brown and numerous stage productions, including The Merry Widow, Anyone for Breakfast? and Twelfth Night.”

Tickets on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

Also coming up, Leicester-based Paul Burton Productions are bringing Tonight at the Musicals to The Royal Hippodrome Theatre in Eastbourne on Sunday, July 31 at 7.30pm.

Adrian Mills, who was one of the presenters on the long-running BBC series, That’s Life!, will host the concert.

Subject to availability, the singers taking part in the concert will be: Sabrina Aloueche (We Will Rock You), Nikki Bentley (Wicked), Edward Court (The Phantom of the Opera), Georgina Hagen (Heathers), Kim Ismay (Wicked), Jessica Martin (Mack and Mabel), Hayley Maybury (We Will Rock You), Louise Olley (Dreamboats and Petticoats), Steph Parry (Mamma Mia!), Amy Ross (Wicked) and Anna Simmons (The Phantom of the Opera).

The musical director will be James Church.