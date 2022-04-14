An evening with Vaughan Williams and Mozart in Barcombe

The choirs were accompanied by William Hancox, piano, and Jonathon Truscott, violin, for the Vaughan Williams.

The LVC has grown from its origins in Laughton to a choir of over 50 strong which now includes singers from all the surrounding towns and villages. The Clockhouse Singers were born out of a singing workshop in Forest Row, but the group now meets weekly in Ripe, singing mainly a cappella but also joining the LVC concerts.

An audience of around 150 people attended. Over a glass of wine at the end of the performance, the comments were enthusiastic.

LVC Mozart Requiem

‘I came not expecting very much in a small rural community and was totally amazed by the quality of the performance, which greatly exceeded my expectations. It was so professional and such an enjoyable experience’.

“‘ Oh, what magic you weave’. Just to say how much we all enjoyed your concert at St Mary’s last night. They say that when hard work and good preparation meet it is pure pleasure that is revealed. Last night's performance was eye wateringly good. I thank you all sincerely.

"It was a joy to be there. I think I would have been content just to have heard sweet harmony, but what followed was truly sublime. Vaughan Williams would be smiling from the heavens, along with God. I kept thinking how extraordinary it is, that all these years on, this is still being sung, still lifting weary and troubled spirits out of the present and into an omnipresence, truly a place where the floor of heaven meets humankind."

“Well I wasn’t expecting THAT!”

We are very grateful to the Villages Music Festival who supported the performance, and to the Rev Sam Carter and St Mary’s Barcombe for hosting us once again.