Andy Panayi plays Eastbourne - how to get your tickets

Andy Panayi

Spokeswoman Annette Keen said: “It's not often these days that you get the chance to hear a swinging 20-piece big band, but that chance comes along on Wednesday, July 27 at the Fishermen's Club in Eastbourne when Splash Point Jazz presents the Andy Panayi Big Band.

“Featuring 20 musicians, all experienced players of big band music, with two special guest singers on hand too, this is the opportunity to hear what many people regard as the ultimate jazz experience.

“The band's repertoire includes standards from the Great American Songbook, plus show tunes and jazz classics spanning the last 50 years.

"Also expect to hear some originals from the pens of top UK and American writers, including Duncan Lamont – most famous for writing the music to the Mr Benn children's TV series – and Alan Ganley, who was first call on drums in Sir John Dankworth's many bands over a period covering some fifty-odd years.

“Given the performing area required by a band of this size, the gig will be held in the upstairs function room at The Fishermen's Club, and tickets are expected to sell fast.

"Avoid disappointment by buying online: https://www.wegottickets.com/event/549995.”

Andy has performed and recorded with many singers including Shirley Bassey, Jessye Norman, Paul McCartney, Seth MacFarlane, Elaine Paige, Salena Jones, Elvis Costello, Georgie Fame, Peter Skellern, Zoot Money, Irene Reed, Elaine Delmar, Helen Shapiro, Madeline Bell and Patty Austin to name a few. He plays all the flutes and all the saxophones and currently leads his own groups, both jazz and classical.