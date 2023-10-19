Andy Williams gigs at Eastbourne jazz club

Andy Williams (contributed pic)

Spokeswoman Annette Keen said: “Andy Williams (guitar) studied with the renowned jazz guitarist Dave Cliff.

"He honed his skills playing in bars, hotels and cruise ships, enjoyed a long residency at London’s Pizza on the Park venue and has performed at Ronnie Scott's club and the Royal Albert Hall – as well as the Blue Note jazz club and BB King's bar in New York's Times Square. He has worked with many of Britain’s finest jazz musicians, including his father the celebrated trombonist Roy Williams.

“Joss Peach (keys) is a BAFTA-winning television composer. He studied for a year at Leeds College of Music before embarking on a career that has seen him performing across the UK, Europe and the USA. Whilst living in Spain in the 1990s, he won the prestigious Secadero prize for jazz piano.

“Terry Pack (bass) has nearly 50 years of professional playing experience and has recorded and/or performed live with musicians from all over the world in every genre from folk to blues to jazz to classical to pop and rock. He is the driving force behind The South Downs Suite and the formation of the new quartet version of Full Circle.

“Angus Bishop (drums), is a session musician and composer. He is a graduate of the Trinity School of Music and Middlesex University.

“The quartet will be playing eclectic compositions by artists such as Pat Metheny, McCoy Tyner, John Scofield and Charlie Haden as well as a couple of originals tunes with some straight ahead standards and acoustic Latin tunes thrown in.”

