Angmering Chorale Summer Concert Review - Saturday June 24

Angmering Chorale’s highly successful summer concert demonstrated once more its ability to perform the wide repertoire any choral society needs to thrive. The audience (in excess of 200) were treated to a musical journey that included a trip to the seaside (‘I do like to be beside the seaside’), a church (Chilcott’s ‘A Little Jazz Mass’) and Africa (‘Zimbe!’ by Alexander L’Estrange).

Chilcott has turned his hand to many musical styles, but few pieces can have been successful in capturing the intended spirit as ‘A Little Jazz Mass’, his concert setting of the Latin Missa brevis. The piece gives heed to the beginning of his writing career where he wrote for and sang in many jazz concerts. The Chorale effectively navigated its way through the different jazz styles - groove, swing, up-tempo, leisurely and blues – and brought the audience with them. The bass and percussion, provided by Mike Pratt and Justin Tambini respectively, added depth and soul to the piano accompaniment. The choir and accompaniment worked well together and made this a hugely enjoyable opening. A light-hearted musical delve into the world of ‘Show Stoppers!’ followed. Who can fail to enjoy ‘I do like to be beside the seaside’ and Londonderry Air’ in any circumstances? But to assume the Chorale took these well-known music hall style songs any less seriously would be a mistake as they still managed sincerity and vulnerability where appropriate, the interpretation of the ‘Irish Blessing’ idyllic.

The Choir of Swiss Gardens Primary School, Shoreham-by-Sea joined the Chorale after the interval in singing Zimbe! and brought a huge amount of joy, excitement and anticipation that only a children’s choir can. The anticipated Zimbe! didn’t fail to impress. Zimbe is an Anglicised version of the Swahili word meaning ‘Sing them’ and sing them they did – all 14 songs often without a break! Ghanaian playground song met a wedding song from Zimbabwe and South African protest songs. Adult and children’s choir sang beautifully together, and each took turns to show the other how skilled they were. The children’s choir was under the direction of Miss Woodward who somehow managed to direct children and sing in the adult choir simultaneously. Enough praise cannot be given to the children of Swiss Gardens Primary School who sang beautifully and were a joy to see in their clothes inspired by African colours. The African tradition of communal singing is very strong, and it means that pieces are easy to learn and hard to forget which I can attest to! L’Estrange chose to score the piece for a jazz band and the trio who had made the Jazz Mass so successful went the extra mile in and had the audience in the palm of their hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

News that Alison Manton, the Chorale’s accompanist, was stepping back from the role could have been the only sad point in an otherwise thoroughly enjoyable evening but all in attendance seemed determined to celebrate rather than commiserate. Alison has displayed effortless poise on any piano or keyboard she’s had to play in the 18 years she has graced the choir with her presence and the Chorale led the farewell applause - its vigour a statement of the high regard in which Alison is held.

Most Popular

Angmering Chorale