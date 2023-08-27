Anne-Marie adds Brighton date to her 'The Unhealthy Club' tour – how to get tickets

Following the release of her new album ‘Unhealthy’, Anne-Marie has announced an extra date to her huge arena tour this autumn where she will perform a headline show at Brighton Centre on Tuesday, November 21.

Essex-born star teamed up with Shania Twain for their single ‘Unhealthy’ which is out now on Major Toms/Asylum. Produced by Conor and Riley McDonough (Jonas Brothers, Joji, John Legend), the new track is the perfect pop/country tonic.

Pulling from all parts of her life, Anne-Marie’s third album ‘UNHEALTHY’ offers us a sneak peek into her perfectly imperfect world. Penned over a period when she felt ready to revisit and try and make sense of a host of raw, past relationships whilst also learning to process positive new ones, the new album takes us on a journey from chaos to contentment; this is Anne-Marie standing tall, embracing an all-new version of herself that’s fiercer, bolder, and more blissfully happy than ever before.

For more information and to book tickets, see the Brighton Centre website.

Anne-Marie is coming to Brighton Centre. Picture: Brighton Centre

Bridging topics of sadness, anger, joy, rebellion, and euphoria, UNHEALTHY is Anne-Marie living out her highs and lows on her own terms. Over the album’s 13 tracks, gutsy, empowerment anthems (‘Trainwreck’, ‘Grudge’) run alongside tender, vulnerable streaks (‘Kills Me To Love You’, ‘You & I’) and guitar-fuelled angst (‘Haunt You’). Written and recorded alongside Kamille, McDonough Brothers, BillenTed, Evan Blair, and Nami, the album includes features from Aitch (‘Psycho’), Khalid (‘You & I’) and, of course, Shania Twain (‘Unhealthy’).

To date, Anne-Marie has achieved seven UK ‘Top 10’ singles (including ‘Psycho’ feat. Aitch, which features on the new album), two ‘Top 3’ albums and seven billion global streams. Most recently, Anne-Marie collaborated with David Guetta and Coi Leray on ‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me’.