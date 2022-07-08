Another busy week at New Park Cinema

Phantom of the Open

The film focuses on the relationship between Elvis and his manager, the enigmatic Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). Austin Butler is a revelation as Elvis.

Eric Ravilious: Drawn to War is o ne of Britain’s greatest landscape artists. Eric Ravilious was killed in a plane crash while on commission as Official War Artist in Iceland in 1942. His life was as compelling and enigmatic as his art, set against the dramatic wartime locations that inspired him. This film brings to life this unique and grossly undervalued British artist caught in the crossfire of war 80 years ago, whose legacy largely sank without trace, until now.

Doctor Who and The Daleks followed by Daleks: Invasion Earth 2150 A.D forms a double bill of Peter Cushing’s incarnation of the inscrutable Time Lord. Featuring one of science fiction’s greatest alien creations, these two classic features are charming yet contain a steely edge.