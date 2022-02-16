Ariel Drama Academy Horsham’s first post-pandemic showcase at The Hawth proves big success

What a night! The Ariel Horsham Academy showcase, back after 2 years, was absolutely incredible. It felt like such a joyous atmosphere and all the people on stage were so happy to be there, not to mention the audience too.

I thought every single piece had charisma and uniqueness, but I especially loved the musical theatre pieces. I cannot fault the tempests performing "Rent". By the end of "Will I", I was in tears at the heart wrenching performances, and vulnerability of the song, which the group portrayed so beautifully. I was in awe of the soloists voices: it was such a joy to listen to.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The orsinos "13" was such a well selected musical for the age group which was perfectly shown in their sassy performance. The Ariels and Prosperos had so much enthusiasm and radiated so much happiness and energy, and there are some incredible performers coming through in the future for this academy.

Ariel Drama Academy Horsham

Another piece that really made me smile was the SEN Othellos Plus performing their musical theatre piece. It was very entertaining and the group really connected, which was engaging to watch.

The finale: The Beatles Medley, left no dry eye in the house. It was so beautiful to see all the students in their element and the sense of family and community on the stage was tangible.

I loved every second of it, and I smiled so much that my jaw ached as I left the theatre. An amazing show, directed by wonderful tutors, and performed by phenomenal students.