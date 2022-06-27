Around The World In 80 Minutes of music at the Festival of Chichester

PAVLOS CARVALHO - CELLO; LOUISA LAM - PIANO

They will be offering “lyrically soulful and heart thumpingly virtuosic music from around the world, from Chopin, Dvorak, Faure, Saint-Saens, Villalobos and Piazzolla, music from the wild extremes of Hungarian folk music, the calm beauty of Slavonic folk song to Western classical purity and then the primal rhythms of Argentinian tango.”

Pavlos said: “We usually do big sonatas and things like that but we thought instead this time we would do something more simple, either shorter pieces that are neglected in the cello repertoire but still have lots of value and also go back to pieces that we played when we were younger. It covers so many different eras and so many different countries. You've got 18th and 19th century Germany through Italy to Argentina. You can cover the whole journey and time and space and geography just with very short pieces.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It's a very different challenge for us and it's a very, very different feel. When you are playing longer pieces then you're concentrating from beginning to end but with this you play for three minutes and then you finish and then you play another piece for five minutes and it's something else but at the same time the thread that runs through it is the theme of going around the world.

“We will be offering beautiful music and we are especially keen to include beautiful music by female composers. We've got a beautiful arrangement of Clara Schumann that is just absolutely gorgeous. I only really discovered it by accident. It's just really innovative. Clara Schumann wrote this piece when she was about 14 and there was nothing like it before. It is so full of heart on sleeve romance but it is very, very rarely played. This woman was just incredible and there are so many incredible female composers in history, but as we know, history is written by men and the female composers are often unjustly neglected.”

Pavlos’ musical relationship with pianist Louisa is one he relishes.

“Louisa and I have a long history. She is a wonderful pianist, a wonderful musician. She works mainly at the Guildhall. She is an accompanist, but really that’s not a good term. She is a chamber musician.

“I have known her since when after I left college I went to Ardingly College to teach and she got her first job there. She was teaching in the music department there and then we lost touch and then we got together again ten years later and we have become really good friends.

“I love working with her. She is one of the most lovely and amazingly elastic and flexible people to work with. You just don’t have to talk much about what you are going to do. She can just follow you. She follows you, and you follow her.