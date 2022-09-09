Arts venues across East and West Sussex pay tribute to the Queen

DM17114831a.jpg The Queen visits Chichester Festival Theatre. Unveiling the plaque to commemorate her visit. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

Worthing Theatres and Museum issued a statement: “It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. We would like to convey our deepest sympathy to the Royal Family at this time of national mourning.”

The Brighton Centre posted: “It is with great sadness we learn the death of Her Majesty The Queen. We offer our respect and sincere condolences.” And Brighton Dome did similar: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

Eastbourne Theatres posted a tribute from Eastbourne Borough Council, a statement from the Mayor of Eastbourne, Councillor Pat Rodohan: “The councillors and officers of Eastbourne Borough Council are deeply saddened at the news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this time. A book of condolence will be opened at reception in the Town Hall. Here, the Union Flag is flying at half-mast and also at The Bandstand.”

The Stables Theatre and Arts Centre updated its Facebook page to carry a picture of the Queen

Chichester Festival Theatre was among the first to offer its condolences. The Queen visited the CFT just five years ago.

Kathy Bourne and Daniel Evans, executive and artistic directors of Chichester Festival Theatre, said in a joint statement: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.

“Her Majesty first visited the Theatre on 31 July 1962 during its inaugural Festival season, when she and HRH The Duke of Edinburgh attended a charity performance of Uncle Vanya directed by Sir Laurence Olivier, the Theatre’s first Artistic Director. She and the Duke returned in 1964 for a performance of Othello with Laurence Olivier and Maggie Smith.

“HM The Queen last visited Chichester Festival Theatre during a trip to West Sussex on 20 November 2017. She watched a special performance including an entertainment by Chichester Festival Youth Theatre and songs from CFT’s production of Fiddler on the Roof, after which she had lunch in the Theatre restaurant with guests including Dame Patricia Routledge.

“All three of HM The Queen’s visits to Chichester Festival Theatre were red letter days. Her most recent visit, in 2017, was a truly memorable and joyous occasion for everyone involved – particularly for our Youth Theatre members who had a once-in-a-lifetime chance to perform for Her Majesty. Her warmth and enthusiasm were inspiring. We share our nation’s gratitude for her unfailing dedication.”

Tributes have also followed from the Regis Centre in Bognor: “We are deeply saddened at the news of the death of Her Majesty the Queen. Our deepest condolences go to the Royal Family and we offer our gratitude to Her Majesty for her years of dedication in serving her country and people. May she rest in peace.”

Brighton’s Royal Pavilion has also joined the tributes. The Royal Pavilion was lit for the jubilee. Now it has been lit again to mark the passing of Elizabeth II.

Brighton & Hove Museums released the statement: “We’re deeply saddened following the death of Her Majesty The Queen. We have been fortunate to welcome her to the Royal Pavilion on several occasions in 1951, 1962 and 2001. We were happy to share the work we do with her and to show her around our historic former royal palace.

“We also owe her a great debt for her generosity and kindness in allowing us to display over 120 items from the Royal Collection Trust while Buckingham Palace was being restored. It was a huge pleasure for us to see items bought by George IV back in the Royal Pavilion after 170 years. We are also honoured to have a number of items on long-term loan from HM The Queen on display in the Royal Pavilion.