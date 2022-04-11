Arun Choral Society offer "full-bodied tone and impressive dynamic range" - review

“Last night’s performance of the Verdi Requiem in the magnificent setting of Arundel Cathedral given by the Arun Choral Society and the Sinfonia of Arun produced some equally magnificent music-making. Director Dr Joe Paxton kept a tight grip on the ensemble throughout and showed himself alert to the work’s varied moods from the subdued, pleading, opening to the fire and brimstone of the ‘Dies Irae’. He produced some subtle rhythmic nuancing from both orchestra and choir, and was in complete command of the the bigger moments. The choir sang with a full-bodied tone and an impressive dynamic range, and the venue’s generous acoustic gave added value to the sound.