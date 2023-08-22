Arundel Castle promises “extraordinary” journey through time at Festival of History

Exploring history at Arundel Castle (contributed pic)

Taking place over the August Bank Holiday weekend (Saturday to Monday, August 26-28), it offers a three-day immersive event, set against the picturesque backdrop of the castle's lower lawns in a unique exploration of the evolution of costumes, weapons, armour, and battle tactics across the span of 12,000 years.

Andrew Lewis, castle manager at Arundel Castle, said: “Prepare to be transported through the ages as four living history groups, and a host of individual historical interpreters, bring the past to life. Witness enthralling demonstrations of historical crafts, including forging, cooking, leatherwork, and period crafts. Delight in the awe-inspiring displays of bows and guns in the arena, as well as the exhilarating spectacles of Saxon, Norman, and medieval knights, falconry, Roman gladiators, a medieval artillery demonstration, and a captivating history parade culminating in the exhilarating grand melee. The Festival of History offers more than just a visual feast. Visitors are invited to partake in various hands-on activities such as axe- throwing, archery, crossbows, and crafting, ensuring an engaging and immersive experience for all ages. Adding to the ambience, medieval musicians, including Myal and Peg, will captivate attendees with their enchanting melodies, ensuring an unforgettable atmosphere throughout the festival.”

Andrew added: “The Festival of History at Arundel Castle is an unparalleled opportunity for visitors to step back in time and immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of human history. We are thrilled to showcase the remarkable craftsmanship, artistry and spirit of the past and we look forward to welcoming guests for this extraordinary journey through time. The event coincides with the final three days of the Arundel Festival of the Arts in the town.”